Bare Knuckle

Best of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 2021 (video)

BKFC 2021 Year in Review

Over the course of 2021 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship produced 13 events across 11 cities with some of the most notable fighters, including Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich, Britain Hart, among others. Today the promotion hit the stream with the highlight compilation, and you can watch it up top.

Bare KnuckleNewsVideo

