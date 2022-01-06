Conceicao vs Martinez undercard: Rene Tellez Giron faces Luis Melendez, plus more

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in WBC junior lightweight title eliminator headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The co-feature, pitting Mexican action star Rene Tellez Giron and Puerto Rican upstart Luis Melendez, has been announced today.

Advertisements

Also announced for the undercard undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a four-round bout. Walsh made his pro boxing debut last August with the first-round stoppage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. As well, Tulsa-born heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) sees action in a six-rounder.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, January 30.

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday, January 29 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs), a 22-year-old rising star from Queretaro, Mexico, emerged from relative obscurity with his December 2019 knockout victory over then-unbeaten 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas. He has won two fights since the Balderas triumph, including a seventh-round knockout over Eduardo Garza last September on the Oscar Valdez-Conceição undercard in Tucson, Arizona.

Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs), winner of 15 straight fights since a controversial split decision loss, had a busy 2021. He picked up seven victories in three months in Colombia, then returned to the States with a flourish. Melendez won an eight-round decision over Thomas Mattice at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last November, a career-best victory that earned him the co-feature slot against Giron.

“I told my manager, Frank Espinoza, that I am ready to fight any junior lightweight out there,” Giron said. “Melendez answered the call, and we’re going to give the Tulsa fans a great fight. Whenever you have a Mexican versus a Puerto Rican, it can’t help but be toe-to-toe.”

Melendez said, “I jumped at this opportunity without hesitation. I’m thankful for this platform, and I will put the 130-pound division on notice. Giron is the man in my way. I am the next Puerto Rican star, and I will prove it in Tulsa.”

The event is also expected to see a pro boxing debut of Dante Benjamin Jr in a four-round light heavyweight bout.

Fans in the US can watch Conceicao vs Martinez live stream on ESPN+. In the UK the event is available on Sky Sports. In Australia and other international markets the broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The current Conceicao vs Martinez lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA. 4 rounds, middleweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. TBA, light heavyweight, 4 rounds