Boxing

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos set for spring, undisputed title on the line

Newswire
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos set for spring 2022
Franchon Crews-Dezurn | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos sign with Matchroom

Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos are set to square off in a ten a ten-round undisputed super middleweight championship in spring. The exact date, as well as the venue and the tickets information, is expected to be announced shortly. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Both fighters have signed promotional deals with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

WBC and WBO champion Crews-Dezurn (7-1 2 KOs) officially defends her straps for the first time, after the first defense of her WBO and second of the WBC against Alejandra Jimenez in January 2020 was declared a no contest after Jimenez failed a drug test. Crews-Dezurn won the WBC crown in just her fifth pro fight in August 2018, edging out Maricela Cornejo and added the vacant WBO strap in her first defense of the WBC belt when she rematched Cornejo 11 months later.

IBF and WBA champion Cederroos (8-0 4 KOs) is ranked #1 with Ring Magazine at 168lbs. The undefeated former pro soccer player-turned elite fighter will be looking to add the Virginia fighter’s belts to her straps and make it back-to-back wins over American fighters in her second fight in the US. The 36 year old made her Stateside bow against Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa in Atlantic City in January 2020, crucially flooring the New Yorker in the second round on the way to unifying the IBF strap with Napoleon-Espinosa’s WBA title by one point on all three cards.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos

“It’s no party without The Heavy Hitting Diva!” said Crews-Dezurn. “I’ve worked and earned everything I have so if Elin or anybody else think they will take sh*t from me they truly have me mistaken.”

“I really don’t wanna talk, I’m just going to bring that action for the main attraction and get everything I deserve. It’s about legacy and survival so I appreciate Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, DAZN and Peter Kahn for making this happen. It’s my time to live up to my own expectations I’m great!”

“I have been ready for this fight for a long time now,” said Cederroos. I am grateful that Matchroom and DAZN has given us the opportunity to make it real. It going to be a prestigious fight for the world of boxing and a big step for women’s boxing.”

“Hopefully I will be able to show my true power. We come from the land of the ice and snow.”

“This is a great unification fight between two top class fighters,” said Hearn. “I am delighted to welcome Franchon and Elin to the Matchroom stable, and one of them is going to have all the belts at 168lbs in the spring and can use that as a springboard to becoming a household name and a global force.”

Get the full boxing schedule for 2022.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

