Boxing

Mario Barrios promises an explosive showdown versus Keith Thurman (audio)

Mario Barrios faces Keith Thurman live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Ahead of the event former super lightweight champion, Barrios was recent guest on The PBC Podcast, where he discussed his upcoming showdown against former unified welterweight champion, Thurman.

Also on the week’s episode Premier Boxing Champions Vice President Tim Smith, Smith looks back at the year and teases what’s to come in 2022. In addition, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last Saturday’s FOX Sports pay-per-view topped by Luis Ortiz up against Charles Martin, and list their five breakout candidates for 2022 and more.

The full episode is available up top and below.

