Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 – UFC 268 in depth (video)

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with a new UFC 268 video going in depth on the rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York last November. The fight went a full five-round distance and produced fireworks. Check it out up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

