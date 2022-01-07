Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with a new UFC 268 video going in depth on the rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York last November. The fight went a full five-round distance and produced fireworks. Check it out up top.
Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 – UFC 268 in depth (video)
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
