Keith Thurman: People can say whatever they want, I’m not done (video)

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman faces former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. “One Time” makes his first appearance inside the ring since July 2019 when he suffered the defeat by split decision against Manny Pacquiao.

Check out the video up top as Thurman previews his upcoming bout against Barrios, and discusses the plans for the near future.

