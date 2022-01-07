Sinead Kavanagh vs Leah McCourt plus more join Bellator 275 in Dublin

Bellator 275 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25 featuring two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) defending his belt in a five-rounder against undefeated top ranked contender Austin Vanderford (11-0). A series of bouts, including a three-round women’s featherweight contest between Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) and Leah McCourt (6-1), have been added to the card today. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Saturday, February 26.

The previously announced co-main event features No.5-ranked lightweight and former 155-pound title challenger Peter Queally (14-5) up against Kane Mousah (13-4). Rounding up the main card, home favorite Brian Moore (14-8) takes on No. 9-ranked bantamweight contender Jornel Lugo (7-0).

Bellator 275 tickets

Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25, 2022 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh will be hoping to respond to a heartbreaking world title loss against Cyborg in her last outing in November at Bellator 271. A winner of her two previous outings before facing the pound-for-pound queen, Kavanagh will be looking to get back to her winning ways and live up to her “KO” moniker in front of the 3Arena crowd.

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, Northern Ireland’s McCourt returns to action following a dominant display in a unanimous decision victory against Jessica Borga during her last outing at Bellator 267 in October. Now sitting at No. 4 in Bellator’s featherweight rankings, a win at the expense of her opponent on Feb. 25 will go a long way towards moving “The Curse” one step closer to a Bellator world title shot against incumbent champion, Cris Cyborg.

Brian Moore’s long-awaited Dublin return will see the Wexford fighter go toe-to-toe with No. 9 ranked bantamweight Jornel Lugo. “The Pikeman” will be hoping the home support helps him hand Lugo his first professional defeat and in doing so climb into the official bantamweight rankings for the first time. Lugo has won all four of his bouts under the Bellator banner, including an emphatic first round submission win against Keith Lee at Bellator 265 earlier this year.

Several additions have been confirmed for the preliminary card including a bantamweight bout between Welshman Brett Johns (17-3) and Khurshed Kakhorov (8-0). Johns makes his return to European soil looking to make a statement in a must-see match-up against the undefeated Kakhorov. MMA veteran Johns boasts an impressive 17 wins from his 20 professional fights, while Kakhorov has won each of his first eight bouts, including a dominant unanimous decision win in his Bellator debut against Jair Junior at Bellator 267 in October.

England’s No. 5 ranked Fabian Edwards (9-2) is set to make his return to the cage in Dublin when he takes on Marian Dimitrov (10-2). “The Assassin” won his first nine professional fights and established himself as one of the rising stars in Bellator’s middleweight division. He will be looking to bounce back from a defeat in his last fight against Dublin title challenger Austin Vanderford at Bellator 259 in May.

Ireland’s Danni McCormack (5-0) returns to action fresh from her win at the 3Arena in November against Audrey Kerouche, when she faces Stephanie Page (5-3) in a strawweight bout. The preliminary card also features a welterweight bout between Italian Stefano Paterno (13-4-1) and Bellator debutant Luca Poclit (6-1) and a featherweight fight between Wales’ Scott Pedersen (1-2) and Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (3-2).

Rounding out the additions to the preliminary card is a featherweight affair between up-and-coming Irishman Ciaran Clarke (4-0) and Bellator debutant Abou Tounkara (7-2).

Bellator 275 fight card

The current Bellator 275 fight card can looks as the following:

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title

Peter Queally vs. Kane Mousah

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov

Stefano Paterno vs. Luca Poclit

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly