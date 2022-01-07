Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 271 poster released for Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 in Houston, tickets on sale

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker tops UFC 271 live from Houston
Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya fist pump ahead of their clash at UFC 243 in Melbourne | YouTube/UFC

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker square off in the rematch headlining UFC 271 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12. Their first fight in October 2018 in Melbourne, Australia ended in favor of “The Last Stylebender” who dethroned “The Reaper” by knockout in Round 2.

Advertisements

The date when UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 13.

UFC 271 tickets

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The official UFC 271 poster was released today. Check it out below.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 poster
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 poster | Twitter/UFC

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 271 fight card.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097