UFC 271 poster released for Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 in Houston, tickets on sale

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker square off in the rematch headlining UFC 271 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12. Their first fight in October 2018 in Melbourne, Australia ended in favor of “The Last Stylebender” who dethroned “The Reaper” by knockout in Round 2.

The date when UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 13.

UFC 271 tickets

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The official UFC 271 poster was released today. Check it out below.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 poster | Twitter/UFC

MMA fans can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 271 fight card.