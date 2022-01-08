AEW Rampage live stream, start time, how to watch, match card – January 7

All Elite Wrestling kicks off 2022 with AEW Rampage on Friday, January 7. The pre-taped event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey airs alongside Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Stream is available on FITE TV. In the UK and Australia the event is broadcast on Saturday, January 8.

How to stream AEW Rampage on January 7

Pro Wrestling fans can watch AEW Rampage live stream on FITE TV. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday, January 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, January 8 at 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT, respectively.

AEW Rampage January 7 match card

Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Women’s Tag Team Match: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

No Holds Barred Match: Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz