Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Pro Wrestling

AEW Rampage live stream, start time, how to watch, match card – January 7

Newswire
AEW Rampage Hook vs Aaron Solo
AEW Rampage: Hook vs Aaron Solo

The first AEW Rampage of 2022

All Elite Wrestling kicks off 2022 with AEW Rampage on Friday, January 7. The pre-taped event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey airs alongside Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Stream is available on FITE TV. In the UK and Australia the event is broadcast on Saturday, January 8.

Advertisements

AEW Rampage match card features new comer Jake Atlas as he makes his All Elite Wrestling TV debut against Adam Cole. As well, rising star Hook is in action in his third match against Aaron Solo.

Women’s Tag Team Match features Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter facing off Ruby Soho and Riho.

No Holds Barred Match features Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz taking on Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

How to stream AEW Rampage on January 7

Pro Wrestling fans can watch AEW Rampage live stream on FITE TV. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday, January 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, January 8 at 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT, respectively.

AEW Rampage January 7 match card

Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Women’s Tag Team Match: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

No Holds Barred Match: Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
NewsPro Wrestling

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097