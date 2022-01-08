Alex Dilmaghani joins MTK Global

Super featherweight Alex Dilmaghani (19-2-1, 8 KOs) has operated at the top level in the 126lb division in recent years, challenging for the IBO title in 2019 and the European title in 2020.

Advertisements

With a vast of experience under his belt, having fought all around the world in countries such as the UK, Mexico and Canada, the 30-year-old is now ready to step up and add to his success alongside MTK Global.

Dilmaghani said: “I’m excited to sign and be a part of one of the most recognised and most powerful teams in boxing. It feels very good to be in such great company with great fighters.

“I’m happy that I’ve been in some good fights for the fans so far in my career, but I’m looking forward to now achieving so much more with MTK Global.

“My aim is to become world champion, and I will fight anybody. I’ve been training in Mexico with Nacho Beristain and in England with Anthony Crolla, and I’m ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to add Alex Dilmaghani to our stable. He’s been involved in some incredible battles, including a Fight of the Year contender in 2020, and he is an extremely talented boxer.

“He’s been hard at work training behind the scenes over the past year, and we can’t wait to get him back into the ring in the very near future so that everybody can see exactly what he is capable of.”

News on when Dilmaghani will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter are expdcted to be announced shortly.