Gavin Gwynne signs with MTK Global

Commonwealth lightweight champion Gavin Gwynne (14-2, 3 KOs) joins MTK Global.

Advertisements

In 2021 the Welshman won the Commonwealth belt with a seventh round stoppage win against Sean McComb in February. He followed that up with a successful defense against Jack O’Keefe in November. The 31-year-old is now looking to kick on to even bigger things in 2022, and is excited for the future after teaming up with MTK Global.

Gwynne said: “It’s an amazing feeling to sign with MTK Global, and it feels like I’m turning professional all over again. They have got so many top names on board and it makes it so much easier to make the big fights happen.”

“I was in the away corner last time I fought on an MTK show, but next time I’m going to be in the home corner which is great. MTK have always treated me very well, so it should be even better now they are backing me and pushing me forward in my career.”

“2021 was by far the best year I’ve had in my career but moving forward I want more titles and the biggest fights possible. The division is on fire at the moment and there are so many big fights out there for me. I’d take anyone on as I’m an old school fighter so I don’t care what their record is, they can all have a piece of the Merthyr Mexican!”

“In the past couple of years there have been so many good fighters coming out of Wales and it’s good to see big shows coming back. The Welsh fans have got to be one of the best out there nd I can’t wait to bring a big fight to the city and get the place bouncing again.”

“I’m hoping to get out in March and I want the British title this year. I’ll get that first and then push on for bigger title. With MTK backing me I know I’m going to the top.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “Gavin Gwynne is a fantastic fighter and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team. We saw him pick up a superb win on our MTK Fight Night last year, and we can’t wait to now join forces and work together.”

“The lightweight division is arguably the most exciting it has been in years, and there are some fantastic opportunities out there for Gavin, so the future certainly looks very bright.”

News on when Gwynne will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter are expected to be announced shortly.