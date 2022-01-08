Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Luis Nunez stops Carlos Arrieta in Round 10 – video of TKO

Parviz Iskenderov
ShoBox: The New Generation

Luis Nunez came out on top when he faced and defeated Carlos Arrieta in their ShoBox: The New Generation main event bout live on Showtime from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday January 7, which made it Saturday January 8 in the UK and Australia. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the tenth round after the Dominican boxer tagged his opponent from Puerto Rico with big right followed by a flurry of punches, while having him backed to the ropes.

With the victory Luis Nunez remains undefeated and improves to 16-0, 12 KOs. Carlos Arrieta drops to 14-1, 8 KOs and suffers the first career defeat.

You can watch the video of TKO below and get the full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097