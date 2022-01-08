Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Nunez vs Arrieta results – ShoBox: The New Generation

Newswire
Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs Carlos Arrieta live from Orlando
Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

ShoBox: The New Generation kicks off boxing schedule for 2022 on Friday, January 7 with a three-fight card live on Showtime from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. On the top of the bill Luis Reynaldo Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against fellow unbeaten Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

In the co-feature Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) faces off fellow undefeated Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action unbeaten Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) goes up against undefeated William Foster III (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch ShoBox: The New Generation Nunez vs Arrieta

Boxing fans can watch ShoBox: The New Generation topped by Nunez vs Arrieta live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, January 7. The start time is 9 pm ET/PT.

Stay tuned with ShoBox: The New Generation January 7 results below.

ShoBox: The New Generation January 7 fight card

Main Card

  • Luis Reynaldo Nunez def. Carlos Arrieta by TKO (R10 at 1:41) | Watch TKO
  • Otar Eranosyan def. Starling Castillo by unanimous decision (79-71, 80-70, 80-70)
  • William Foster III def. Edwin De Los Santos by split decision (77-74, 77-74, 74-77)

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Ali Izmailov def. Israel Duffus by TKO (R4)
  • Elvis Figueroa def. Ryan Adams by unanimous decision (80-72, 78-74, 78-74)
  • Shinard Bunch def. Shyngyskhan Tazhibay by unanimous decision (80-71, 80-72, 80-72)
  • Roberto Ramirez def. Rodolfo Puentes by KO (R1)
  • Derrick Jackson vs Mike Plazola
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Cold Company

