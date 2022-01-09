Daniel Jacobs faces John Ryder on Feb 12 in London

Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs faces John Ryder live from Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday February 12. The pair squares off in a twelve-round super middleweight bout kicking off the Matchroom boxing schedule in the UK. Fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Jacobs vs Ryder tickets information is yet to be announced.

Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) steps in the ring for the first time since November 2020 when he defeated Gabriel Rosado by split decision. A year before that he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via the fifth-round retirement and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez, when the pair met in the middleweight championship unification in May 2019.

John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) also won two of his previous bouts. Last September he stopped Jozef Jurko in Round 5. In December 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Mike Guy and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against then WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

Among the bouts featured on the Jacobs vs Ryder undercard, British heavyweight Johnny Fisher (4-0, 4 KOs) is an action facing off an opponent to be named. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Johnny Fisher vs. TBD, heavyweight