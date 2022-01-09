Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 date set for Mar 5 in San Diego, tickets

Parviz Iskenderov
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 live from Pechanga Arena San Diego
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez at the weigh-ins for their rematch | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez 3

The date for Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez 3 showdown has been made official for Saturday, March 5. The location is Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Advertisements

The contest features two-weight world champion from Mexico defending his WBA super flyweight title against Nicaraguan four-division world champion in their trilogy fight. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) took the revenge against Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KOS) by split decision last March. Their first fight goes back to November 2012 when ‘Chocolatito’ came out on top with a unanimous decision.

The pair is now set to square the difference in the trilogy. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3
Estrada vs Chocolatito 3

The list of bouts featured on Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097