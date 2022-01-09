Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 date set for Mar 5 in San Diego, tickets

The date for Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez 3 showdown has been made official for Saturday, March 5. The location is Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The contest features two-weight world champion from Mexico defending his WBA super flyweight title against Nicaraguan four-division world champion in their trilogy fight. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) took the revenge against Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KOS) by split decision last March. Their first fight goes back to November 2012 when ‘Chocolatito’ came out on top with a unanimous decision.

The pair is now set to square the difference in the trilogy. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3

The list of bouts featured on Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.