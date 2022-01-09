Jaime Munguia faces D’Mitrius Ballard on Feb 19 live on DAZN

Former WBO light middleweight champion Munguia Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) faces D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, February 19. The venue accommodating the event live stream on DAZN is yet to be announced.

The pair was initially expected to battle it out in 2021, but Ballard got injured and unable to compete.

Munguia was in action last November when he scored a unanimous decision in a twelve-rounder against Gabriel Rosado, and retained his WBO intercontinental middleweight title. Ballard fought at the same event at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, where he defeated Paul Valenzuela Jr by unanimous decision after ten rounds.

Venue, tickets and Munguia vs Ballard undercard information is expected to be announced shortly.