Vargas vs Smith date set for Feb 5 in Glendale, AZ – tickets

Former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas is back in the ring on Saturday, February 5 when he faces Liam Smith at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight. The event kicks off 2022 boxing schedule live on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

In the co-main event Srisaket Sor Rungvisai squares off against fellow former world champion Carlos Cuadras in a twelve-round rematch with a vacant WBC super flyweight title on the line. In addition, Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF junior bantamweight belt in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Daniel Martinez.

Jessie Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KOs) of the US steps inside the squared circle for the first time since February 2020 when he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Mikey Garcia. Before that he knocked out Humberto Soto in Round 6.

Liam Smith (33-3-1, 17 KOs) of the UK won his previous bout via eighth-round stoppage against Anthony Fowler. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Magomed Kurbanov.

Riding the three-win streak Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) of Thailand is looking to regain the title that he lost by unanimous decision against Juan Francisco Estrada in April 2019. He also looks take the revenge against Cuadras, who won their first fight in May 2014 by technical decision.

Cuadras (39-5-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico lost his previous bout by TKO in the eleventh round against Estrada in the rematch. Prior to that he secured three straight victories.

Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines is making the tenth defense of his IBF junior bantamweight title. He is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez.

Unbeaten Fernando Daniel Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina won his previous bout by TKO in the fourth round against Gonzalo Garcia Duran. The upcoming outing marks his US debut.

The rest of Vargas vs Smith fight card is expected to be announced in the shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Vargas vs Smith fight card

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Carlos Cuadras, 12 rounds, vacant WBC super flyweight title

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Daniel Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Ancajas’s IBF super flyweight title