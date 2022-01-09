Lawrence Okolie defends against Michal Cieslak on Feb 27 in London

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie makes the second defense of his title against Michal Cieslak at The O2 in London, England on Sunday, February 27. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Okolie vs Cieslak tickets information is yet to be announced.

Undefeated representative of the country-host Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the third round against Dilan Prasovic, which marked the first successful defense of his belt last September, when the pair squared off in the co-feature to Joshua vs Usyk. In March 2021 he stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in Round 6 and lifted then vacant title.

Michael Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of Poland is riding the two-win streak. In his previous outing last May he stopped Yury Kashinsky in the first round, following the sixth-round TKO of Taylor Mabika in December 2020.

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak

The list of bouts featured on the Okolie vs Cieslak undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Okolie vs Cieslak fight card

