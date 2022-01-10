Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Canelo next fight, first opponent for 2022, is Jake Paul good for boxing (video)

Newswire
The DAZN Boxing Show

A new episode of The DAZN Boxing Show hit the stream today, featuring senior writer for Sports Illustrated Chris Mannix and former WBC light middleweight champion and two-time WBA middleweight title challenger Sergio Mora, as they throw a list of potential opponents for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for 2022, which includes David Benavidez, Gennady Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol, Demetrius Andrade, as well as discuss whether YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul is good for The Sweet Science, and more. You can watch it up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Top Stories

