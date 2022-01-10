Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard tickets, where to watch, start time, undercard

Newswire

Smith Jr vs Geffrard live from Verona, New York

WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr defends his title against Steve Geffrard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 16.

Advertisements

Smith Jr (27-3, 21 KOs) won the belt by majority decision against Maxim Vlasov last April. Before that he knocked out Eleider Alvarez in Round 9 and took a split decision against Jesse Hart.

Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), who took the fight on a short notice replacing Callum Johnson, is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Denis Grachev. Prior to that he stopped Zoltan Sera in Round 4 and took a pair of victories via RTD against Dmitry Sukhotskiy and William Johnson.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard tickets

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard tickets to witness all the action at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Saturday January 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs) takes on William Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among other Smith Jr vs Geffrard undercard bouts, Jahi Tucker (5-0, 3 KOs) battles it out against Akeem Black (6-4, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Harry Keenan Cruz Cubano (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 PT. The main event ringwalks are expected at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

In the UK Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard airs live on Sky Sports on Sunday, January 16/ The start time is scheduled for 3 am GMT. The main event fights are expected to make their ringwalks at 4 pm GMT.

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream in Australia is expected on FITE TV. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 16 at 2 pm AEDT. The main event ringwalks are expected at 3 pm AEDT.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard fight card

The full Smith Jr vs Geffrard fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Joe Smith Jr vs. Steve Geffrard, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Smith Jr’s WBO light heavyweight title
  • Abraham Nova vs. William Encarnacion, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Jahi Tucker vs. Akeem Black, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Raekwon Butler, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Harry Cruz, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs. Jose Mario Flores, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Rafael Arauz, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Kasir Goldston vs. Nelson Morales, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097