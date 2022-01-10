Martinez vs Warrington 2 official for Mar 26 live from Leeds

Kiko Martinez is scheduled to make the first defense of his IBF featherweight title in the rematch against Josh Warrington on Saturday, March 26. The location accommodating the event is First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, with the tickets information expected to be announced shortly. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Warrington defeated Martinez by majority decision in May 2017.

Spain’s champion Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) claimed the title by knockout in the sixth round against Kid Galahad last November. Local favorite Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) was in action last September when he fought to a technical draw with Mauricio Lara in the rematch.

The list of bouts featured on the Martinez vs Warrington 2 undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.