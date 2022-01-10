Wood defends against Conlan on Mar 12 in Nottingham

Leigh Wood makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Representative of the country-host Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) claimed the belt last July by TKO in the twelfth round against Xu Can. Prior to that he stopped Reece Mould in Round 9 and rebounded from the defeated by majority decision against Jazza Dickens.

Ireland’s unbeaten contender Michael Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against T.J. Doheny. Before that he took a majority decision against Ionut Baluta.

Wood vs Conlan tickets information is yet to be announced.

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

The list of bouts featured on the Wood vs Conlan undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.