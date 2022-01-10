UFC 272: Max Holloway out of Alexander Volkanovski trilogy fight due to injury

Only a few days after being announced, the trilogy fight between current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway fell off of UFC 272 scheduled for March 5 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway was forced to withdraw after aggravating a prior injury, ESPN reported.

Volkanovski previously beat Holloway twice, taking a unanimous decision as well as the belt in their first fight, and a split decision in the rematch.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo offered to take the fight and make his Octagon return. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” is reportedly UFC’s top choice to replace Holloway.

An official announcement is expected to be made by the promotion shortly.

Among other bouts announced for UFC 272, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to face former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan in the rematch.