Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 272: Max Holloway out of Alexander Volkanovski trilogy fight due to injury

Parviz Iskenderov
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway
Max Holloway | Facebook/UFC

Only a few days after being announced, the trilogy fight between current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway fell off of UFC 272 scheduled for March 5 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Advertisements

Holloway was forced to withdraw after aggravating a prior injury, ESPN reported.

Volkanovski previously beat Holloway twice, taking a unanimous decision as well as the belt in their first fight, and a split decision in the rematch.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo offered to take the fight and make his Octagon return. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” is reportedly UFC’s top choice to replace Holloway.

An official announcement is expected to be made by the promotion shortly.

Among other bouts announced for UFC 272, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to face former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan in the rematch.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097