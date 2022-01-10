UFC Vegas 46 fight card, Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in Australia. The first fight card for 2022 is headlined by Calvin Kattar up against Giga Chikadze in a five-rounder at featherweight.

Ranked No. 5 contender Kattar (22-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Before that he scored a UD against Dan Ige and the second-round KO of Jeremy Stephens.

Giga Chikadze (14-2) is looking to secure the tenth victory in a row. Ranked No. 8 contender won three of his previous bouts prior to the final horn, which includes the third-round TKO against Edson Barboza and the first-round stoppages against Cub Swanson and Jamey Simmons.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Katlyn Chookagian (16-4) takes on Jennifer Maia (19-7-1) at women’s flyweight, Brandon Royval (12-6) meets Rogerio Bontorin (17-3) at flyweight, and Jake Collier (12-6) squares off against Chase Sherman (15-8) at heavyweight. In addition, Bill Algeo (14-6) battles Joanderson Brito (12-2-1) at featherweight.

The current (as of writting) UFC Vegas 46 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze fight card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Gabriel Benitez vs. T.J. Brown

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez