Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr faces Michael McKinson on Mar 19 live on DAZN

Parviz Iskenderov
Knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr defends his WBO International welterweight title against Michael McKinson on Saturday, March 19. The pair squares off in a twelve-round bout live on DAZN.

Undefeated American Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) won his previous bout via eighth-round TKO against Egidijus Kavaliauskas. Unbeaten British prospect McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Przemyslaw Runowski.

The list of bouts featured on the Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard, as well as the location and tickets information is expected to be announced shortly.

BoxingNews

