Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza date postponed to March 4, tickets valid

The twelve-round super lightweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza airs live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on a new date set for Friday, March 4. The original date scheduled for Saturday, February 5 fell off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

The event marks a homecoming of former unified junior welterweight world champion and Central Valley native Ramirez, as he faces two-division world champion Pedraza. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, March 5.

Ramirez vs Pedraza tickets

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza tickets to witness all the action at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“Tickets purchased for the Feb. 5 date will be honored for March 4,” reads the announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing.

In the ten-round co-feature Joet Gonzalez makes his promotional debut against Filipino veteran Jeo Santisima. In the six-round special feature immediately before the main event, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr, from the Central Valley town of Tulare, California, will make his long-awaited professional debut at heavyweight.

The full Ramirez vs Pedraza undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Boxing fans can watch Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International broadcast in other countries, including Australia, is expected to on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

The current Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card looks as the following:

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight