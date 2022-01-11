Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 – guaranteed war, great battle

The third fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes place at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features two-weight world champion of Mexico defending his WBA, WBC Franchise and The Ring super flyweight titles against four-division world champion of Nicaragua. Boxing fans can watch the bout live stream on DAZN.

The date when Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Estrada defeated Chocolatito by split decision in the rematch last March in Dallas. That fight made it one apiece between two giants of the lighter weights, after Chocolatito claimed victory by unanimous decision in their first clash in November 2012 in Los Angeles.

Almost ten years later since their first clash the pair meets for the third time in San Diego.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

“This is simply must-watch action for any fight fan on March 5,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Their second fight last year was the best fight I have ever seen live, and I have no doubt that this is going to be a spectacular third installment to put this up there with the great trilogies of this sport.”

“I am so happy to be taking this fight to San Diego and this is going to be one of the hottest tickets in boxing this year, as everybody knows these two men always deliver excitement. We are all in for a treat on March 5, and that date cannot come around quick enough.”

‘It will be another guaranteed war’

Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) puts his WBA, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts on the line. Chocolatito (50-3 41 KOs) is looking to become a three-time champion at super flyweight. Both have lit the blue touch paper for what promises to be an explosive third edition of this rivalry.

“This is it this is for all the marbles and to see once and for all who is the best at 115lbs since we are 1-1 in our first two fights,” said Estrada. “We’ve had a couple of date changes, but I’ve made sure to stay active in the gym including during the holidays because I know the importance of this trilogy.”

“The first two fights were very close and controversial which is why I will make sure I show up as ready as possible and I hope that Gonzalez does too, so that this time we leave no doubt as to who the best man is, and I can’t wait to show everybody that I am the better fighter. The first two were wars and this one will be no different which is why people shouldn’t miss it, it will be another guaranteed war.”

‘A great battle will be held March 5 in God’s name’

“I want to thank God first and foremost, my family, team as well as Matchroom and Teiken for this incredible opportunity,” said Chocolatito. “I also want to thank the WBC, WBA, and The Ring Magazine for the titles that are at stake. I believe the winners will be the fans as a great battle will be held March 5 in God’s name.”

The list of bouts featured on Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard is expected to be announced shortly.