UFC Full Fight Video: Calvin Kattar KO’s Shane Burgos

Calvin Kattar faces Giga Chikadze in the headliner of UFC Vegas 46 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring No. 5-ranked featherweight as he faces Shane Burgos at UFC 220 in Boston, MA in January 2018.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

