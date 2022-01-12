Covington vs Masvidal headlines UFC 272, tickets on sale

Former welterweight title challengers Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are expected to square off in the main event of UFC 272 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. Both are coming from the defeats suffered in the rematch against current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

The date when UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

UFC 272 tickets

UFC 272 tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The original event headliner was expected to see a championship doubleheader featuring featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski up against former champion Max Holloway in the trilogy fight, and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faceoff former champion Petr Yan in the rematch. Sterling vs Yan was moved to April 9 co-headlining UFC 273, while Volkanovski now faces Chan Sung Jung in the headliner of PPV card, after Holloway withdrew due to injury.

ESPN was first to report Covington vs Masvidal as a new UFC 272 main event, citing UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Although the contracts have not yet been signed the contest “is nearly finalized”.

Former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington (16-3) was in action last November 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman in the rematch and failed the second attempt to claim undisputed title.

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) last fought in April 2021 when he was KO’d by Usman in Round 2 and also failed his second attempt to earn UFC gold.

Covington and Masvidal are former teammates at American Top Team, who also reportedly lived together for a period of time. Covington and ATT parted ways in 2020.

Other bouts featured on UFC 272: Covington vs Usman fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.