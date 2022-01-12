Full Fight Video: Joe Smith Jr defeats Maxim Vlasov to lift WBO title

Joe Smith Jr makes the first defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “The Irish Bomber” last April in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he faced and defeated Maxim Vlasov by majority decision to lift then vacant title.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. International broadcast in Australia and other countries is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

