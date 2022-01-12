Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Joe Smith Jr defeats Maxim Vlasov to lift WBO title

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Smith Jr faces Geffrard live from Verona, New York

Joe Smith Jr makes the first defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “The Irish Bomber” last April in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he faced and defeated Maxim Vlasov by majority decision to lift then vacant title.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream, where to watch, start time, undercard

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. International broadcast in Australia and other countries is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Get Smith Jr vs Geffrard full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097