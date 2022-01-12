UFC Full Fight Video: Giga Chikadze TKO’s Edson Barboza in the third round

Giga Chikadze takes on fellow featherweight Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 Australia. Check out the full fight video up top featuring ranked No. 4 contender in his previous bout last August when he faced and defeated Edson Barboza by TKO in the third round.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

