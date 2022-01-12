UFC Vegas 46 start time, how to watch, live stream, Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 15. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 16.

In the main event ranked No. 5 featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (22-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against former champion Max Holloway, as he takes on ranked No. 8 Giga Chikadze (14-2), who is riding the nine-win streak. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Katlyn Chookagian (16-4) faces Jennifer Maia (19-7-1) and Rogerio Bontorin (17-3) battles it out against Brandon Royval (12-6) at flyweight, Jake Collier (12-6) meets Chase Sherman (15-8) at heavyweight, and Joanderson Brito (12-2-1) squares off against Bill Algeo (14-6) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze, date and time in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 46 UK time, Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, January 16 at 12 am GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, January 15. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 46 Australia time, Kattar vs Chikadze

In Australia UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 16. The main card start time is set for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 46 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary card

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Gabriel Benitez vs. T.J. Brown

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez