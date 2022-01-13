Claressa Shields: I can’t wait to return to boxing on Feb 5 in the UK

A new date has been official for Claressa Shields’ debut in the United Kingdom, as she defends her unified middleweight titles against top ranked challenger Ema Kozin live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. The scheduled for ten rounds women’s world championship bouts serves as the evening’s co-main event, featuring middleweight contenders Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams squaring off in the headliner of the show.

The date when Shields vs Kozin airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Shields (11-0-0, 2 KO boxing, 1-1, MMA) was in action last October when she suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight. This year she eyes to take the revenge against current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, who was victorious at the 2012 Female World Championships.

“I’m eager to get back in the ring and I can’t wait to return to boxing on February 5 in the UK,” said Shields, who is training in her hometown of Flint, Michigan with her coach John David Jackson. “We’ve been pushing through the delays so that I’m 100% ready to display my skills against Ema Kozin.”

“I’m going to give her a beating that’s going to make Savannah Marshall regret agreeing to face me. This is going to be a performance you’re not going to want to miss.”

Last March the 26-year-old Shields defeated the previously unbeaten and then IBF super welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire and made history by becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned undisputed world champion in two weight division. To date she is also the only fighter in the US Olympic boxing history, who twice earned Gold with victories in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO) won her previous bout last May by TKO in the sixth round in the rematch against Radana Knezevic. Before that the 23-year-old boxer from Slovenia earned a unanimous decision against Chris Namus and KO’d Knezevic in Round 1.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, February 5. The start time is scheduled 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK.

In Australia Shields vs Kozin airs live on Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT.

The full four-fight PPV card is expected to be announced shortly.

The current lineup looks as the following:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles