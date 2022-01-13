Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Gary Russell Jr discusses his title defense against Mark Magsayo (audio)

Gary Russell Jr takes on Mark Magsayo at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, January 22. WBC featherweight champion from the US was recent guest on The PBC Podcast where he discussed his upcoming title defense against mandatory challenger from the Philippines.

The date when the fight airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, January 23.

Russell Jr vs Magsayo tickets are on sale and can be purchased via TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans in the US can watch the fight live on Showtime, while in other countries, including Australia and the Philippines, the event is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

This week’s episode also features 122-pound contender Carlos Castro as he brims with with confidence ahead of his battle against two-division champion Luis Nery on Saturday, February 4 on the Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios pay-per-view card live from from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

In addition, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal list the five fights they want to see this year. The full episode is available up top and below.

