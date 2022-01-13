Preview Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios welterweight showdown live on PPV (video)

Former world champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off in a twelve-round welterweight bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the ten-round co-feature four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz faces Keenan Carbajal, following a ten-round welterweight showdown between Abel Ramos and Josesito Lopez. Kicking off the action former two-division champion Luis Nery meets unbeaten Carlos Castro in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

The preview video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

The full Thurman vs Barrios non-PPV undercard is expected to be announced shortly.