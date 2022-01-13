Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Preview Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios welterweight showdown live on PPV (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Thurman vs Barrios live from Las Vegas

Former world champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off in a twelve-round welterweight bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the ten-round co-feature four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz faces Keenan Carbajal, following a ten-round welterweight showdown between Abel Ramos and Josesito Lopez. Kicking off the action former two-division champion Luis Nery meets unbeaten Carlos Castro in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

The preview video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

The full Thurman vs Barrios non-PPV undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097