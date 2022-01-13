Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Brandon Moreno submits Deiveson Figueiredo to claim flyweight title

UFC 270 free fight

Reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) square off in the trilogy fight co-headlining UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, January 22. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

Moreno and Figueiredo fought to a majority draw in December 2020, with then champion Figueiredo retaining the title. Moreno came out on top in the rematch at UFC 263 last June, claiming the title by submission in the third round.

The video of their second fight hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

The date when UFC 270 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 23.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

