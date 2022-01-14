Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard weigh-in results (video)

WBO light heavyweight Joe Smith Jr defends his title against Steve Geffrard at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard weigh-in start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 12 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 14, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 15. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

In the co-feature Abraham Nova takes on William Encarnacion in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Get Smith Jr vs Geffrard full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard fight card

Main Card

Joe Smith Jr vs. Steve Geffrard, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Smith Jr’s WBO light heavyweight title

Abraham Nova vs. William Encarnacion, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Akeem Black, 6 rounds, welterweight

Omar Rosario vs. Raekwon Butler, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Harry Cruz, 6 rounds, middleweight

Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs. Jose Mario Flores, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Rafael Arauz, 4 rounds, featherweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Nelson Morales, 4 rounds, junior welterweight