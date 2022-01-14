Liam Taylor, Jack Rafferty plus more announced for MTK Fight Night Bolton on Feb 18

MTK Global heads back to the University of Bolton Stadium with MTK Fight Night featuring some of the best British talent on Friday, February 18.

Advertisements

Liam Taylor (24-2-1, 11 KOs) returns on the bill. The former British, Commonwealth and European title challenger is looking to kick off the year in style. His gym-mate Jack Rafferty (17-0, 9 KOs) is back too, following four wins in three months to close 2021.

Also on the card, Mike McGoldrick (7-1, 2 KOs) makes his long-awaited comeback after getting to the final of the Boxxer tournament in November 2020. Lerone Harrison (2-0) aims to extend his unbeaten record. Muhammad Ali Zahid (6-0) seeks to continue making history, after becoming the first diabetic boxer to receive a professional boxing license in the UK. Teenage boxer Joe McGrail (1-0, 1 KO) is back in the ring after claiming the win by stoppage during his debut in December.

In addition, undefeated pair Ryan Stevenson (8-0, 2 KOs) and Josh Padley (5-0) both return, plus a number of fighters make their professional debuts, including Luke Caffrey, Adam Carberry, Taylor Finch and Barney Stokes.

MTK Global’s Johnney Roye said: “It’s fantastic to return to the University of Bolton Stadium with a great bill next month. Some of these boxers haven’t been able to compete much during the pandemic, so we’re delighted they now get to return on a big stage.”

The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.