Liam Taylor, Jack Rafferty plus more announced for MTK Fight Night Bolton on Feb 18

Liam Taylor tops MTK Fight Night Bolton
Liam Taylor | MTK Global

MTK Global heads back to the University of Bolton Stadium with MTK Fight Night featuring some of the best British talent on Friday, February 18.

Liam Taylor (24-2-1, 11 KOs) returns on the bill. The former British, Commonwealth and European title challenger is looking to kick off the year in style. His gym-mate Jack Rafferty (17-0, 9 KOs) is back too, following four wins in three months to close 2021.

Also on the card, Mike McGoldrick (7-1, 2 KOs) makes his long-awaited comeback after getting to the final of the Boxxer tournament in November 2020. Lerone Harrison (2-0) aims to extend his unbeaten record. Muhammad Ali Zahid (6-0) seeks to continue making history, after becoming the first diabetic boxer to receive a professional boxing license in the UK. Teenage boxer Joe McGrail (1-0, 1 KO) is back in the ring after claiming the win by stoppage during his debut in December.

In addition, undefeated pair Ryan Stevenson (8-0, 2 KOs) and Josh Padley (5-0) both return, plus a number of fighters make their professional debuts, including Luke Caffrey, Adam Carberry, Taylor Finch and Barney Stokes.

MTK Global’s Johnney Roye said: “It’s fantastic to return to the University of Bolton Stadium with a great bill next month. Some of these boxers haven’t been able to compete much during the pandemic, so we’re delighted they now get to return on a big stage.”

The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

BoxingNews

Cold Company

