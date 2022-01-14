Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Muay Thai

Throwback: Michael Thompson vs Ghot Seur Noi 3 – WKN title clash on the Gold Coast (video)

The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with the video going back to December 2014, when then reigning WKN lightweight Muay Thai champion Michael “Tomahawk” Thompson faced Ghot Seur Noi in their trilogy fight. The five-round championship bout co-headlined Total Carnage IV on the Gold Coast, Queensland. You can watch it up top.

The headliner of the show saw Muay Thai star and former WKN heavyweight champion Nathan Corbett in his last fight in Australia, when he faced Henriques Zowa of Holland. The event also marked the last time when fight fans saw “Carnage” in a full-Thai rules showdown with the elbow strikes allowed.

