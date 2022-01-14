UFC 270: Francis Ngannou previews title unification with Ciryl Gane (video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the full interview featuring heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as he sits down with Megan Olivi to preview his title unification clash with interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, January 22.

UFC 270 tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

Cameroonian champion also discusses the coaching change he underwent, his move to Las Vegas, and more. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

The date when UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 23.