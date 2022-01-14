Unbeaten Dean Richardson signs with MTK Global

MTK Global announced the signing of undefeated super welterweight Dean Richardson (12-0, 9 KOs), who has had a fantastic career so far, with the highlight coming when he won the Southern Area super-welterweight title with a second round knockout against Nathan Graham in September 2019. He followed that up with a seventh round stoppage win over Konrad Stempkowski to successfully retain the belt in March 2020.

Richardson is now ready to achieve even more after linking up with MTK Global.

Richardson said: “I’m very excited to be joining MTK Global. Seeing what they’re producing for their boxers is very promising and I cant wait to be a part of it. The big names they have proves what MTK can do, and I’m looking forward to making my own name under them.

“My career has been great so far but I’m not looking at what I’ve done, I’m looking at what I want to do. I want to be in big fights fighting for titles so it isn’t time to be looking back just yet.

“I’ve had the longest lay off since I’ve started boxing. It’s been a frustrating time, but I believe I have still made huge improvements in all areas. I’m looking forward to getting out and building some momentum.

“My goal is to have the English title by the end of the year. I want a warm up fight or two and then I’ll challenge for the belt. Sam Gilley has the English at the minute, so he’s who I’ve got my eye on.

“I’m hoping to be back out in March. Those that have seen me before will see a more complete boxer and those that haven’t will see the excitement that I bring to the ring.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Dean Richardson to the team. He’s looked sensational in his last few fights and we’re excited to see what he can achieve now that he has joined MTK Global.

“He’s been out of the ring for nearly two years so the plan is to get him back active again, and then we’ll look to get him right in the mix for titles in the super-welterweight division.”

News on when Richardson will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.