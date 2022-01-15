Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo Fight Week events schedule

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his title against undefeated contender Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) live on Showtime from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday January 22. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday January 23.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KOs) is looking to avenge his only defeat when the faces fellow super lightweight Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch. Kicking off the action Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) and Vic Pasillas (16-1, 8 KOs) square off in a ten-round featherweight tilt.

Russell Jr vs Magsayo tickets

Russell Jr vs Magsayo tickets to witness all the action at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

Russell vs Magsayo Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Russell vs Magsayo Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the squared circle. Check out the schedule below. (All times ET)

Thursday, January 20

The final Russell vs Magsayo pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, January 20. Live stream from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – The Music Box is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm.

Friday, January 21

The official Russell vs Magsayo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, January 21 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – The Music Box. Live stream on on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook begins at 1 pm.

Saturday, January 22

Russell vs Magsayo fight date is Saturday, January 22. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa doors open at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

First fight begins at 6:05. Russell vs Magsayo telecast on Showtime starts at 9 pm.

Russell vs Magsayo fight card

The three-fight Russell vs Magsayo televised card can be found below. The non-televised undercard lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Gary Russell Jr vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – Russell’s WBC featherweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Vic Pasillas, 10 rounds, featherweight