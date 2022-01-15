Giovanni Cabrera joins Conceicao vs Martinez undercard

Undefeated lightweight contender Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera, a southpaw boxer-puncher from Chicago, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. Cabrera, who is managed by Steve Feder and trained by the legendary Freddie Roach, will make his Top Rank debut Saturday, Jan. 29, on the Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez undercard at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

Cabrera (18-0, 7 KOs) will face Mexico’s Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout that will stream live on ESPN+, ending a layoff of more than two years due to managerial and promotional issues.

“Giovanni is a legitimate lightweight contender who just needs an opportunity to showcase his talents,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He has sparred the top fighters, and with Freddie Roach in his corner, I am confident Giovanni will rise to the occasion.”

Cabrera said: “I’m excited to be signed with Top Rank, the promoter of so many great champions. I always wanted to sign with Top Rank because of that history. I have great trust in Bob Arum and the entire Top Rank team, and I will prove that I am a world championship contender. I have Freddie Roach in my corner and the skills to reach the top. It’s now or never.”

Giovanni Cabrera had a storied and unique amateur career, winning the Chicago Golden Gloves in 2013 before moving to Mexico, where his father was born. In 2015, he earned a bronze medal at the Mexican National Championships and nearly qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Cabrera returned to the United States to begin his professional career, notching 18 wins from April 2016 to October 2019.

He has not fought since a split decision victory over Joshuah Hernandez, but he has spent the layoff sharpening his skills against the world’s elite. Cabrera has sparred Manny Pacquiao, Gary Russell Jr., Jose Zepeda and Ray Beltran, earning his stripes in the gym while awaiting his ring return.