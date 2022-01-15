Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Keith Thurman: When you come off of a loss you look back at the playbook (video)

Thurman vs Barrios live from Las Vegas

Keith Thurman makes his return on Saturday, February 5 when he faces Mario Barrios at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Former welterweight champion and former super lightweight champion square off in a twelve-round showdown live on pay-per-view.

Both fighters are coming off the defeats. Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC) last fought in July 2019 when he dropped a split decision against Manny Pacquiao. Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) was stopped in the eleventh round of his previous bout against Gervonta Davis last June.

Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with a new promo featuring “One Time” as he breaks down his upcoming bout versus “El Azteca”. You can watch it up top.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

The full Thurman vs Barrios non-PPV undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

