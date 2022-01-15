Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in results: Kattar vs Chikadze official, ten-fight card set(video)

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Featherweights Calvin Kattar (22-5) and Giga Chikadze (14-2) were the first to weigh-in. Both showed 146 for their five-round main event.

Get the full UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 46: Font vs Aldo fight card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

  • Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)
  • Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Chase Sherman (250)
  • Rogerio Bontorin (125.5) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)
  • Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)
  • Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)
  • Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

UFC Vegas 46 start time, how to watch, live stream, Kattar vs Chikadze

Preliminary Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT)

  • Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5)
  • Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170)
  • Kevin Croom (144.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (145)
  • TJ Brown (155) vs. Charles Rosa (156)
