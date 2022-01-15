UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in results: Kattar vs Chikadze official, ten-fight card set(video)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday January 15, which makes it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Featherweights Calvin Kattar (22-5) and Giga Chikadze (14-2) were the first to weigh-in. Both showed 146 for their five-round main event.

Get the full UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Chase Sherman (250)

Rogerio Bontorin (125.5) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Preliminary Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT)

Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170)

Kevin Croom (144.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (145)

TJ Brown (155) vs. Charles Rosa (156)