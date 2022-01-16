Abraham Nova stops William Encarnacion in Round 8 (video)

Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) remained undefeated with the win by TKO against William Encarnacion (19-2, 15 KOs) when the pair squared off in the scheduled for ten rounds featherweight co-feature to Smith vs Geffrard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The corner of the latter called for a fight to be stopped at 0:55 into the eighth round.

Check out the video of stoppage below and full fight highlights up top.

The power is in the beard ??? @AbrahamNova22’s dominance led to his opponent's corner throwing in the towel. #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/Ae0OdZNmjV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 16, 2022

During his post-fight interview “El Super” Nova called out two-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete.

“It feels good to fight close to home a day after my birthday,” Nova said. “I had a tricky opponent in front of me, but I got the job done.”

“I want [WBO world champion Emanuel Navarrete], to be honest. Everybody thinks he’ll blow me out. Put him in there. Let’s see if he’ll do it. I know I’ll beat him. I know I have the punch output, I know I’ll knock him out, and I know I’ll be the next WBO champion.”

