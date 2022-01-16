Jahi Tucker drops Akeem Black in the first, TKO’s in Round 2 (video)

Jahi Tucker came out victorious when he faced Akeem Black on Smith vs Geffrard undercard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout that didn’t go the full distance.

The contest saw dominance from Tucker, who claimed the win by way of TKO. At the end of the first round he dropped Black with big uppercut. The latter got back on his feet and beat the eight count. The bell rang as the fight was about to resume.

In the second round Tucker continued landing big shots, forcing the referee to call it at day at 1 minute and 18 seconds.

With the victory Jahi Tucker remains undefeated and improves to 6-0, 4 KOs. Akeem Black drops to 6-5, 1 KOs.

