Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Jahi Tucker drops Akeem Black in the first, TKO’s in Round 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Smith vs Geffrard live from Verona, New York

Jahi Tucker came out victorious when he faced Akeem Black on Smith vs Geffrard undercard live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout that didn’t go the full distance.

Advertisements

The contest saw dominance from Tucker, who claimed the win by way of TKO. At the end of the first round he dropped Black with big uppercut. The latter got back on his feet and beat the eight count. The bell rang as the fight was about to resume.

In the second round Tucker continued landing big shots, forcing the referee to call it at day at 1 minute and 18 seconds.

With the victory Jahi Tucker remains undefeated and improves to 6-0, 4 KOs. Akeem Black drops to 6-5, 1 KOs.

Get Smith vs Geffrard full fight card results and love blog.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097