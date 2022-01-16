Joe Smith Jr and Steve Geffrard squared off at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday January 15, which made it Sunday January 16 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured WBO light heavyweight champion making the first defense of his belt against challenger, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Callum Johnson. The bout headlined the first Top Rank Boxing fight card for 2022.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship matchup didn’t go the full distance. Gerrard’s corner called for the fight to be stopped at 0:37 into the ninth round after their fighter took a knee following a flurry of punches delivered by Smith.

As a result, Joe Smith Jr earns the win by TKO and improves to 28-3, 22 KOs. With the victory he makes the first successful defense of his WBO light heavyweight title, that he took by majority decision against Maxim Vlasov in April 2021.

“He really brought it today,” Smith said post-fight. “It was a great fight. As you can see, he’s a great boxer, a good survivor. I was trying to get him out of there early, but I realized he was very tough and I wasn’t going to be able to do that. I tried to wait until the later rounds and started throwing more combinations to pick him apart.”

“[Beterbiev] is what I want. I want to get back in the gym, work on my craft, and like I say each and every time I get in the ring, I’m going to get better and better. I believe the next time you see me, I’ll be ready for anybody.”

“If Canelo wants to come to 175 and fight me, I’m ready for him. That’s the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight. It would be a big deal.”

Steve Geffrard drops to 18-3, 12 KOs. The defeat snaps his 18-win streak.

You can watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard full fight video highlights up top and below.

Smith vs Geffrard full fight video highlights

Here comes champion Joe Smith Jr.

No longer the hunter.



Now, the hunted.



Here comes the light heavyweight champ ? #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/MXGRnP2RvJ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

Smith dominance.

Joe Smith Jr. is starting to find his spots ? #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/7UOHQHh7rY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

As he always does, the Beast is going to work ? #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/xGPfu1tK5g — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

Smith TKO’s Geffrard in Round 9.

Ringside angle of TKO.

The ringside angle of Joe Smith Jr.’s 9th round KO victory ? #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/FfWnkVwXEW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

Joe Smith Jr post-fight interview.

Joe Smith Jr. wants all the gold. pic.twitter.com/uXfHbTdd6V — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

Get Smith vs Geffrard full fight card results.