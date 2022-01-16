Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream, time, how to watch, results, full fight card

Newswire
Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Joe Smith Jr (27-3, 21 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs) live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 16.

In the co-main event Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs) goes up against William Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among the undercard bouts, Omar Rosario (5-0, 2 KOs) meets Raekwon Butler (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, Jahi Tucker (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Akeem Black (6-4, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs) battles it out against Harry Cruz (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action Lyubomyr Pinchuk (13-2-2, 8 KOs) takes on Jose Mario Flores (8-2-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

How to watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, January 15
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, January 16
Time: 3 am GMT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 16
Time: 2 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Smith vs Geffrard results

  • Lyubomyr Pinchuk def. Jose Mario Flores by unanimous decision

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

8:41 pm ET / 12:41 pm AEDT

Jahi Tucker warming up.

8:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm AEDT

8:36 pm ET / 12:36 pm AEDT

8:32 pm ET / 12:32 pm AEDT

Up next Troy Isley faces Harry Cruz. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Troy Isley vs Harry Cruz
Troy Isley vs Harry Cruz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

8:21 pm ET / 12:21 pm AEDT

The first fight goes the distance. Lyubomyr Pinchuk defeats Jose Mario Flore by unanimous decision after eight rounds.

8:19 pm ET / 12:19 pm AEDT

Troy Isley warming up.

8:17 pm ET / 12:17 pm AEDT

This is how Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Jose Mario Flores unfolding.

7:40 pm ET / 11:40 am AEDT

Action begins in five minutes. First up Lyubomyr Pinchuk takes on Jose Mario Flores in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Jose Mario Flores
Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Jose Mario Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

6:24 pm ET / 10:24 am AEDT

Joe Smith vs Jr vs Steve Geffrard tale of the tape.

5:55 pm ET / 9:55 am AEDT

4:37 pm ET / 8:37 am AEDT

For those who haven’t seen – check out the full fight video featuring Joe Smith Jr in his previous bout last April when he took a majority decision against Maxim Vlasov to lift WBO light heavyweight title. Highlight clip is below.

3:48 pm ET / 7:48 am AEDT

Here is the six-fight bout sheet for tonight/today topped by Joe Smith Jr making a long awaited defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard main card
Smith Jr vs Geffrard main card | Twitter/TRboxing
Smith Jr vs Geffrard undercard

3:32 pm ET / 7:32 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the final Smith vs Geffrard faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted yesterday.

Smith vs Geffrard fight card

The full Smith vs Geffrard fight card comprises six bouts in total. The two-fight main card follows four preliminary bouts.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Joe Smith Jr vs. Steve Geffrard, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Smith Jr’s WBO light heavyweight title
  • Abraham Nova vs. William Encarnacion, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Omar Rosario vs. Raekwon Butler, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Akeem Black, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Harry Cruz, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs. Jose Mario Flores, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
