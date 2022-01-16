Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream, time, how to watch, results, full fight card

Joe Smith Jr (27-3, 21 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs) live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 16.

In the co-main event Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs) goes up against William Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among the undercard bouts, Omar Rosario (5-0, 2 KOs) meets Raekwon Butler (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, Jahi Tucker (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Akeem Black (6-4, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs) battles it out against Harry Cruz (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action Lyubomyr Pinchuk (13-2-2, 8 KOs) takes on Jose Mario Flores (8-2-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

How to watch Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, January 15

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, January 16

Time: 3 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, January 16

Time: 2 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Smith vs Geffrard results

Lyubomyr Pinchuk def. Jose Mario Flores by unanimous decision

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard live blog

8:41 pm ET / 12:41 pm AEDT

Jahi Tucker warming up.

The New Yorker is here ?



Deer Park's @WJahiTucker defends his 0 next on ESPN+ ? pic.twitter.com/9TG0zleWgn — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

8:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm AEDT

8:36 pm ET / 12:36 pm AEDT

The undefeated Olympian has returned!



? @BoxboyTroy1 makes his 2022 debut now. #SmithGeffrard pic.twitter.com/wifkj0EEDm — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

8:32 pm ET / 12:32 pm AEDT

Up next Troy Isley faces Harry Cruz. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Troy Isley vs Harry Cruz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

8:21 pm ET / 12:21 pm AEDT

The first fight goes the distance. Lyubomyr Pinchuk defeats Jose Mario Flore by unanimous decision after eight rounds.

8:19 pm ET / 12:19 pm AEDT

Troy Isley warming up.

8:17 pm ET / 12:17 pm AEDT

This is how Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Jose Mario Flores unfolding.

The ringside cam is BACK ? And it looks just as good! #SmithGeffrard Prelims | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ib9eWRKAVN — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2022

7:40 pm ET / 11:40 am AEDT

Action begins in five minutes. First up Lyubomyr Pinchuk takes on Jose Mario Flores in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Jose Mario Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

6:24 pm ET / 10:24 am AEDT

Joe Smith vs Jr vs Steve Geffrard tale of the tape.

Light Heavyweights are set to bring in the new year in a big way… ?



?? FOLLOW THE THREAD for full weigh-in results ?? pic.twitter.com/aHbkrPZzMF — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 14, 2022

5:55 pm ET / 9:55 am AEDT

Joe Smith Jr. is far from the “ordinary Joe” ? (via @MarkKriegel)#SmithGeffrard | ESPN | 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/rQzCXBW734 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 15, 2022

4:37 pm ET / 8:37 am AEDT

For those who haven’t seen – check out the full fight video featuring Joe Smith Jr in his previous bout last April when he took a majority decision against Maxim Vlasov to lift WBO light heavyweight title. Highlight clip is below.

A few #SmithVlasov last looks. ?



Now continue to debate away. ? pic.twitter.com/TrgE0g5PeE — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 11, 2021

3:48 pm ET / 7:48 am AEDT

Here is the six-fight bout sheet for tonight/today topped by Joe Smith Jr making a long awaited defense of his WBO light heavyweight title against Steve Geffrard.

Smith Jr vs Geffrard main card | Twitter/TRboxing

3:32 pm ET / 7:32 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the final Smith vs Geffrard faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted yesterday.

Smith vs Geffrard fight card

The full Smith vs Geffrard fight card comprises six bouts in total. The two-fight main card follows four preliminary bouts.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Joe Smith Jr vs. Steve Geffrard, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Smith Jr’s WBO light heavyweight title

Abraham Nova vs. William Encarnacion, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Omar Rosario vs. Raekwon Butler, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Akeem Black, 6 rounds, welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Harry Cruz, 6 rounds, middleweight

Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs. Jose Mario Flores, 8 rounds, cruiserweight