UFC

UFC 270 Countdown – full episode (video)

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270 airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday January 22, which makes it Sunday, January 23 in the UK and Australia. The full episode of Countdown hit the stream today, featuring heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane ahead of their unification bout, as well as flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their third fight. You can watch it up top.

UFC 270 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Get the full UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

